In a recent press conference, President of West Bengal Congress Committee Adhir Chowdhury spoke about Vipul Shah’s The Kerala Story being declared tax-free in M.P. & U.P. He said, “The Kerala Story’ is tax-free in M.P. & U.P. because those states are governed by BJP. They won’t show films related to the revolutionary personalities of India. They will only showcase ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ free of cost because then they will be able to do divisive politics.”

At the press conference of The Kerala Story, creative director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke about the success of the film and said, “It has been a very special film and a very special journey. Many called it a propaganda film but the audiences gave an answer to those people. The way the audiences appreciated the film, liked it, showered their love, they responded to all the criticism.”

The filmmaker added, “Our commitment is to the victims whose lives were destroyed. We are starting an initiative. Over a crore people have seen the film in 11 days, but our country’s population is over 120 crore. This isn’t just about Kerala but something that’s happening in the whole India, we need to become the voice of these victims.”

The Kerala Story by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been released and the audience is liking every bit of the film. The audience is intrigued, gripped, and interested to watch and rewatch the thought-provoking film. ‘The Kerala Story’ tackles the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala, thousands of girls brainwashed and that racket is exposed in the film with the testimonial stories of 3 girls shown as examples. With the topic holding onto its significance and with Vipul Shah’s maestro as a filmmaker, the word of mouth for the film is strong and is fearlessly picking up worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.