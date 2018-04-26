Complaint lodged against Pawan Kalyan for using 'forged' Sri Reddy video to target news outlets

News channel ABN Andhra Jyothi lodged a police complaint against Telugu actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for targeting the media house with 'forged' evidence.

The complaint was filed at the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad. The complainant, ABN Andhra Jyothi's HR manger B Mahender, told Deccan Chronicle "He had posted a 'forged' video clip of actress Sri Reddy abusing him from his Twitter handle. The channel had muted the video and telecast it.”

Kalyan had continued his attacks on some Telugu news channels for repeatedly telecasting actress Reddy's video in which she used a vulgar word about his mother.

Avinash Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Detective Department, told reporters that the channel said it had censored the inappropriate remarks uttered by Reddy but Kalyan had tweeted out an unedited version, which ABN Andhra's management claims is morphed.

The ugly spat broke out last week when Sri Reddy, who shocked the Telugu film industry with allegations of casting couch and had staged strip protest earlier this month, used an abusive word. With some channels repeatedly telecasting the abusive video clip, the actor declared an open war against them.

He called for a boycott of TV9, ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV5, who he said were "making business out of nudity and profanity", alleging that the owners of these channels had colluded with director Ram Gopal Verma and Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to target him.

Pawan posted Sri Reddy's abusive videos with the message to the families of the heads of some TV channels to keep their children away from channels' programmes.

