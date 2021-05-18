An inquiry has started into the complaint regarding piracy of Radhe, a Mumbai Police official informed

A complaint has been filed at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) cyber police station by the manager of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the complaint filed on 15 May is regarding the piracy of the superstar’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which released on the video-streaming platform ZeePlex last week.

On the same day, Salman had tweeted that Radhe has been made available for a ‘reasonable’ price (pay-per-view price of Rs 249), however, piracy sites are still streaming the film illegally which is a serious crime.

Salman had said that the cyber cell would be taking action against the pirated websites. He had also urged people to not participate in piracy, otherwise, the cyber cell would take action against such people as well.

Rashmi Karandikar DCP for Cyber cell stated that an inquiry has started into the complaint regarding piracy of Radhe. “We have initiated an inquiry into the complaint received and the team will track the source of the sites on which the pirated videos have been uploaded,” Karandikar told Mumbai Mirror.

Radhe starring Salman, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda among others released simultaneously in theatres and OTT on 13 May on the occasion of Eid.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatrical business got affected, however, Radhe is doing good on ZeePlex. Salman has said that the film will be released again in theatres once it is safe to go back to cinema halls.

Radhe has collected around $1.87 million at the end of its first weekend at the international box office, with the maximum collection coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).