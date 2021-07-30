The complaint was registered on 27 July and is among the first objections to be listed after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

A complaint has been filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's short film in Ghost Stories which streams on Netflix India. The streaming giant received a complaint against a particular scene questioning actor Sobhita Dhulipala’s character where she is captured consuming a foetus after suffering a miscarriage.

The complaint was registered on Tuesday (27 July) and it is among the first objections to be listed after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the Information Technology in February (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

As per the new set of rules, social media platforms and streaming services are requested to set up redressal mechanisms to address viewers’ grievances. When the new rules were declared, many condemned it calling it an attack against artistic freedom and freedom of expression.

According to reports, the complainant has raised objections to the particular scene featuring Dhulipala. “The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages,” the complaint reads.

To which Netflix’s spokesperson reported saying they have reached out to the production company to share more details on it. “As this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we reached out to the production company to share the complaint,” the report quoted Netflix India spokesperson as saying.

However, complaints must be registered or filed within 24 hours and addressed at the earliest.

Ghost Stories is an anthology (collection) movie that was released in January 2020 amid the pandemic. Apart from Anurag Kashyap, the collection of short stories also featured films directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Zoya Akhtar. These renowned filmmakers had earlier collaborated on Lust Stories which was also a collection of 4 short stories that was released in 2018.

This is not the first time when Netflix India got into trouble. They previously experienced backlash and criticism for shows including Sacred Games and A Suitable Boy.