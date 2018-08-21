Community star Danny Pudi to feature as lead in Sam Friedlander's upcoming rom-com Babysplitters

Danny Pudi (who featured in Community) has bagged the lead role in romantic comedy, Babysplitters, directed by Sam Friedlander, reports Deadline. He will star alongside actors Maiara Walsh, Emily C Chang and Eddie Alfano.

Babysplitters is currently in its production stages in Los Angeles. Friedlander has directed as well as written the script for Babysplitters. The film also features Mark Feuerstein, Brian Thomas Smith, and Andree Vermeulen. The project is produced by Rebecca G. Stone, Matthew DiNicola, David C. Smith, Sam Friedlander, and Morgan Patterson, adds the report.

The narrative follows the arcs of two couples who are hesitant about the prospect of having kids. That is when the couples come up with a plan of sharing the child which consequently leads to inevitable confusion and doom.

Pudi has also done his fair share of voice acting. He essayed the role of Brainy Smurf in the 2017 film Smurfs: The Lost Village. Even on the small screen, Pudi is presently on Duck Tales as the voice of Huey and Harvey Street Kids as Tiny.

Sam Friedlander, on the other hand, directed a short film in 2017, titled Internet Gangsters. He even served as producer on The Resident and Royal Pains.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:41 PM