Commando 3: Character posters of Vidyut Jammwal, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah revealed ahead of trailer release

The character posters from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3, the third instalment of the action-packed thriller, were released earlier today. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The poster of Vidyut shows him in an enraged mood, sporting a man-bun and holding knives. The stills also reveal Devaiah as the antagonist in the drama. The trailer of Commando 3 is slated to release on 24 November.

Vidyut was last seen in Chuck Russell's Hindi-language action thriller Junglee.

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017. While talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut told Indo Asian News Service, "When we did Commando 2, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective. So whatever, we will do... has to raise the bar in action for sure."

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment & Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The film is scheduled to release on 29 November.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 15:14:58 IST