Commando 3 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action entertainer makes Rs 4.74 cr on opening day

Commando 3 was one of the most-anticipated instalments in a long-running action franchise. As Vidyut Jammwal took on the high octane action drama, fans were most keen on seeing him reprising his role of the hero. The film has earned Rs 4.74 crore on its opening day.

The third instalment has also fared better that the first one, though it lags behind its predecessor Commando 2, which made Rs 5.14 crore on its opening day.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Talking about the preparation for the film, Jammwal spoke to Hindustan Times, "The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn't particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu, for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up."

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 13:29:27 IST