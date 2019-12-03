Commando 3 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action drama makes Rs 21.75 cr after four days

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 has shown a steady performance on its fourth day at the box office. The action entertainer has garnered a total of Rs 21.75 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh even adds the third instalment is expected to outdo the lifetime business of Commando and Commando 2 in its first week itself. The film made a total of Rs 3.42 crore on Monday.

The box office numbers have proven the film has been roping in the big numbers from the mass markets as well.

Check out the box office performance of Commando 3

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Commando 3 narrates the story of a vigilante Karanveer Singh Dogra (played by Vidyut Jammwal), who goes goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India. Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Sharama) to save the nation, and knock down Devaiah's evil plans.

While talking about the film, Datt told to Hindustan Times, "I don’t want to show the action sequences with no head and tail to it. In Commando 3, there is a strong reason behind every action sequence that takes place. You will see a new side of Vidyut. I wanted the character of Karan Singh Dogra to be little soft. I want the audience to be engaged in a story, enjoy the thrill, action and in the end, take a thought back home.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 08:25:32 IST