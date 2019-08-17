Comicstaan season 2: Akash Gupta, Samay Raina crowned as winners of Amazon Prime Video India comedy show

After eight adventurous weeks of contestants learning and explored various genres of comedy, Amazon Prime Video’s Original show Comicstaan Season 2, has come to an end. This year, two contestants have been crowned as winners — Akash Gupta and Samay Raina. Not only are they take the winner's trophy home, but have also been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh rupees each.

Excited about his win, Akash Gupta says, “Absolutely thrilled to be winning the second season of Comicstaan. Life is never going to be the same again, and I am looking forward to all the exciting times ahead!”

“Winning Comicstaan season 2 is a turning point for me, it’s been a challenging but an amazing journey. Apart from the amazing prize I am taking home, I am taking back lifelong friendships as well.” says the ecstatic Samay Raina.

Speaking about Akash and Samay’s big win, mentor and judge Zakir Khan says, “I am super proud of both Akash and Samay, their growth and win is a testament of what Comicstaan was made for. Their sets were so perfect, it made it extremely hard for us as judges to choose one and we ultimately had to crown both of them as winners. I believe these were well-deserved wins and I wish them all the luck as they now take on the world, one set at a time.”

Kanan Gill, who was also a mentor and judge on the show, says, “Samay and Akash are both immensely talented with completely different strengths. Their promise and performance made them win Comicstaan season 2. I’m sure they will both rise to great heights and I wish them all the very best.

