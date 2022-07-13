Comicstaan : A platform for comedians in the country, Comicstaan serves as a perfect stage for emerging comedians to make their presence.

While on its constant spree of bringing some of the best comedians of this generation, Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan holds up all the credit to be a pioneer in this segment. And having seen the trailer of its 3rd season, it is quite evident that the fun and laughter are just about to get bigger.

Bringing a major breakthrough with Comicstaan, Amazon Prime Video is a game-changer that has significantly changed the whole perception of comedy in the country. As the audience has been consuming a uniformity in the comedy with some similar kind formats pursued everywhere, Comicstaan has brought a different kind of format that went on to become a trend. It opened doors for a different kind of comedy that is based on observations and insights and connects very well with the audience.It has introduced the audiences to different genres of comedy which is more close to them.

Back when stand-up comedian, Prashasti Singh, who has been a part of Comicstaan Season 1, said "If I wouldn't have done this, I would still be working, doing a 9 to 5 job at the same time doing my stand-up comedy side by side" proofs a lot about the importance the show holds in the life of such aspiring comedians to kick start their career. Moreover, Samay Raina and Akash Gupta, who are the winners of Comicstaan Season 2 are known personalities today in the comedy world which in itself is a big thing that has framed their career - Thanks to Comicstaan.

While having its wings widely spread over different states, the Comicstaan Tamil version - Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa is also raging for its unique format which is the first-ever in the industry.

Moreover, The fans will get to see Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian on the judge's panel. The hunt for India’s next best stand-up comedian will comprise a new format with host Kusha Kapila & Abish Mathew joining the series regularly. The 8-episode comedy series is all set to stream on the OTT platform from July 15.

