Comic series Chacha Chaudhary to be recreated into a 26-episode animated series

The forever unforgettable Indian comic book Chacha Chaudhary created by the renowned Padma Shri cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma will be recreated into an animated series. The series will be produced by Toonz Media Group in collaboration with Pran’s Features. Toonz will also be the worldwide distribution company of Chacha Choudhary series with Zamoza Brands on board to handle the licensing and merchandising rights.

The English series will run for 26 episodes.

Pran’s all-time favorite comic book Chacha Choudhary is rooted in the Indian milieu. The series is about a wise man (Chaudhary) who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend Sabu, an inhabitant of the planet Jupiter. The combination of intellect and strength makes everything possible for Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu. Much like it is said in the comic, "Chacha Chaudhary’s brain works faster than a computer" and "when Sabu gets angry, a volcano erupts somewhere".

The other interesting characters include Bini, Chacha Chaudhary’s wife; Rocket, the dog and Dag-Dag, an old truck.

The bestseller comic of Pran’s Features dates back to the 1960’s. Familiarising the present generation to such an incredible realistic character led to the decision of recreating the comic, says P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group.

Nikhil Pran, CEO of Pran’s Features commented on the recreation in a statement, saying, “Our readers who have loved reading Chacha Chaudhary comics since 1960 will now be able to enjoy the animation series. Toonz Animation has taken it to the next level of entertainment for our younger audience who will enjoy the new adventures series of Chacha Chaudhary in animation."

Rohit Sobti, CEO of Zamoza adds, "Chacha Chaudhary is the first common man superhero and one of the most Iconic Brands of India. Every Indian young adult relates to Chacha Chaudhary. We have an opportunity to offer product and experiences to the super fans. We as a team are really excited about the possibilities with Chacha’s licensing program for youth and kids."

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 16:54 PM