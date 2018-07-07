Comic-Con 2018: From The Predator reboot to standalone Black Widow movie, everything to look out for

In what is being called a ‘Marvel-less’ year, this year’s Comic-Con, despite the absence of the usual big-ticket names such as Game of Thrones or The Avengers, could be of great significance. Comic-Con is in its 48th year, and this multi-genre entertainment and comic convention has become the platform for some of the biggest news in the genre.

All major studios make most of the spotlight that Comic-Con gets. This year, 20th Century Fox is poised to reveal Shane Black’s reboot The Predator. It could also present new footage of Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel. Sony is going to showcase Venom, the spin-off of the dark web-slinger that features Tom Hardy in the lead with Michelle Williams. And, who knows, Tom Holland aka Spider-Man might show up with something on Spider-Man: Far From Home, but, from the looks of it, the most attention could go the Warner Bros. thanks to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins being present with Wonder Woman 1984, and the new trailer of Aquaman. Amongst the films that would make news is M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, third in the trilogy that began with Unbreakable and Split, and David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot featuring the original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis.

Although one would like to believe that in the recent past films have taken precedence over the traditional comic format at Comic-Con, but that’s not entirely the case. This year, a session called Beyond Wakanda: Intersectional Afrofuturism exploring the aesthetic, philosophical, and artistic movement that dates to the mid-20th century will connect the audiences of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther to literary works such as the writings of Octavia Butler, the African American science-fiction writer who became the first from the genre to receive a MacArthur Fellowship. Some of the other panels that would underscore the influence of comics include a special look at the legacy of British comics, which at one time was one of the biggest comics industries in the world. There will also be a panel discussion on how comics, graphic novels, and animation have become the new cultural ambassadors.

One of the reasons why the 2018 edition might go down in history is the possibility of an official announcement of a standalone Black Widow film that has been in the news ever since Marvel started with The Avengers series. Although not connected in a direct manner, Bob Dylan's iconic song 'Blowing in the Wind' could very well be the theme for both this year’s Comic-Con, and the long journey that a solo Black Widow seems to be on. Mirroring the Noble Laureate’s lyrics, one could ask how many more such events before the film becomes a reality! A few weeks ago, the ‘film’ was in news with the search for a female director seemingly gaining momentum, but even though nothing has been finalised, Comic-Con could be the ideal platform to change that.

