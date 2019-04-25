Comedian Russell Peters to perform in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai as part of The Deported World Tour

Russell Peters will soon perform his stand-up comedy routines for his Indian fans as part of his The Deported World Tour. The comedian will take the stage in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai with brand new material, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

"Going to India is always at the top of my list of favourite things to do... Going to India to perform is even higher on that list. I'm so excited about bringing my Deported World Tour back to my motherland," Peters told IANS in a statement. He added that this was his 30th year as a professional comedian and thought it is best to celebrate in the place that gave him his culture and identity.

According to IANS, Peters will perform at Supermoon, an intellectual property of ZEE LIVE. In the first edition of The Deported World Tour, his show in Bengaluru will be held on 29 May, the Delhi performance on 31 May and two shows in Mumbai on 2 June and 3 June.

The Deported World Tour kickstarted in Perth, Australia in February 2018.

Peters was also seen in Almost Famous for Netflix and has also starred and co-produced a dramedy series, The Indian Detective. Anupam Kher, William Shatner, Mishqah Parthiephal and Christina Cole were also part of the show's cast.

