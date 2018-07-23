You are here:

Comedian Kunal Kamra's show cancelled by Gujarat University on claims of 'anti-national' content

FP Staff

Jul,23 2018 11:14:48 IST

The MS University in Vadodara, Gujarat has canceled a stand-up comedy show by Kunal Kamra after 11 former students mailed the vice-chancellor, claiming that the comedian's content was anti-national, reported The Indian Express. The show was scheduled for 11 August in the campus auditorium.

The auditorium's coordinator, Rakesh Modi told the publication that the comedian had been verbally informed about the university's decision. He also said that since the university authorities were informed about Kamra's content being controversial and anti-national, they went ahead with the cancellation.

Kunal Kamra/Image from Twitter.

Kunal Kamra/Image from Twitter.

The letter requesting the cancellation stated, "What message do we want to convey by organising such anti-national flagbearer youth comedians’ comedy show in Gujarat’s most prestigious university campus? (sic)" It further said "I am not writing the name of the comedian as he doesn’t even deserve the popularity by our mention in this mail. He has mimicked on National Anthem, he has openly supported Tukde-Tukde Gang, he is opposed by all the nation-loving universities in the nation, then why are we allowing him to enter our sacred alma mater??? (sic)"

The alumni also mentioned that they suspected "some ideological conspiracy to pollute the minds of Barodian youth ahead of 2019."

Kamra had responded to the news on Twitter.

Firstpost has reached out to Kamra for a comment. The story will updated as and when he responds.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 11:14 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Gujarat #kunal kamra #MS University #Stand up comedy

also see

Anirban Dasgupta on his love-hate relationship with hometown Kolkata and Amazon special Take It Easy

Anirban Dasgupta on his love-hate relationship with hometown Kolkata and Amazon special Take It Easy

Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind

Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind

Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma travelled across Gujarat for the film; picked up local lingo, slangs

Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma travelled across Gujarat for the film; picked up local lingo, slangs