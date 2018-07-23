Comedian Kunal Kamra's show cancelled by Gujarat University on claims of 'anti-national' content

The MS University in Vadodara, Gujarat has canceled a stand-up comedy show by Kunal Kamra after 11 former students mailed the vice-chancellor, claiming that the comedian's content was anti-national, reported The Indian Express. The show was scheduled for 11 August in the campus auditorium.

The auditorium's coordinator, Rakesh Modi told the publication that the comedian had been verbally informed about the university's decision. He also said that since the university authorities were informed about Kamra's content being controversial and anti-national, they went ahead with the cancellation.

The letter requesting the cancellation stated, "What message do we want to convey by organising such anti-national flagbearer youth comedians’ comedy show in Gujarat’s most prestigious university campus? (sic)" It further said "I am not writing the name of the comedian as he doesn’t even deserve the popularity by our mention in this mail. He has mimicked on National Anthem, he has openly supported Tukde-Tukde Gang, he is opposed by all the nation-loving universities in the nation, then why are we allowing him to enter our sacred alma mater??? (sic)"

The alumni also mentioned that they suspected "some ideological conspiracy to pollute the minds of Barodian youth ahead of 2019."

Kamra had responded to the news on Twitter.

Ever been so cool that you find out from the news that you're not going to be working on a particular day? Celebrating my day off in the future on my day off today... pic.twitter.com/HOmgKHcM4b — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 22, 2018

Firstpost has reached out to Kamra for a comment. The story will updated as and when he responds.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 11:14 AM