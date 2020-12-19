Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath marries Afsos actress Sulagna Panigrahi in intimate ceremony

'Biswa Married Aadmi,' Biswa Kalyan Rath wrote on Instagram, announcing marriage to actor Sulagna Panigrahi

Popular standup comedian and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath got married to Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigrahi in an intimate ceremony on 19 December. Biswa took to Instagram to share pictures from their wedding with a caption, "Biswa Married Aadmi."

In the picture, Sulagna is seen wearing a red lehenga for her wedding, while Biswa wore an off-white sherwani. For their wedding reception, Sulgana opted for red saree and Biswa wore a navy blue suit.

Sulagna also shared pictures from the wedding, writing that the couple is watching their single life "burn away."

The surprise announcement of Biswa and Sulagana's wedding with the pictures of the ceremonies, made many of their fans shocked as the couple had never spoken about their relationship before.

In Murder 2, Sulagana essayed the role of a poor college student who gets murdered by a psychopathic serial killer after she opts to be a part-time prostitute to get out of her financial crisis. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sulagana has also acted in Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid. She was also seen in the Marathi film Ishq Wala Love and in two Tamil films— Isai and Guru Dakshina.

Apart from films, she has also played pivotal roles in TV series including Amber Dhara, Do Saheliyaan and Bidaai. She has also acted in the web series Afsos streamed on Amazon Prime Video

Biswa Kalyan Rath is known for featuring as a judge in Prime Video's Comicstaan. He also appeared in a series Pretentious Movie Reviews alongside Kanan Gill.