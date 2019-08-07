Comali: Jayam Ravi announces makers' decision to delete scene mocking Rajinikanth

Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Comali faced widespread backlash after its trailer depicted a spoof scene about Rajinikanth's political entry. Soon after the release of the trailer, social media erupted with disgruntled fans, who started making the hashtag of #BoycottComali trend, reports The Indian Express.

Ravi was prompt in his response to the furore. The actor has released a statement where he reiterates that he woud always made a special effort to never get embroiled in controversies in his film career. “My stance and ideologies have only been exhibited in movies through the fictional characters I have played and have never crossed those limits. I have always been cordial and congenial friend to everyone and feel blessed to enjoy the privilege of being regarded as a mutual pal in the industry,” his statement read.

Check out Jayam Ravi's statement

A self-confessed Rajini fan, Jayam has even clarified the scene in the trailer, saying that the superstar saw it and had not taken any offence. Having said that, Jayam adds, “However, to see that such an ideation without any deliberate intent has been receiving resentments and some negative feedbacks from a section of his fans, we have decided to delete the portion in the movie.”

Earlier, Kamal Haasan spoke on the issue and expressed his dissatisfaction about the scene.

The trailer depicts Jayam as someone who just woke up from a coma after 16 years. At the end of the trailer, he sees a television clip which has Rajinikanth announcing his political entry. This is used to convince Jayam's character that it is 2018, but he refuses to believe it and claims the images are from 1996. Thus, Rajinikanth fans took it as a dig on Rajinikanth's delayed political entry. 'Delayed' here refers to 52 years.

Also featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde, and KS Ravi Kumar, Comali is scheduled to hit screens on 15 August.

