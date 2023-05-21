Colour Yellow Productions and Aanand L Rai are all set to announce another big project soon
Sources Close To Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow Productions Have Revealed An Interesting Fact
Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow Productions have given the audience some of the best projects, most of which were ahead of their time and still resonate with the audience even after years of their release. Some prime examples are Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Tumbbad, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, An Action Hero, Raanjhannaa which received seven nominations at the Filmfare Awards Night, and the list goes on.
For 2023, we already have Aatmapamphlet, which was screened at the Berlin Film Festival and received praise, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and regional film Jhimma 2 in the pipeline. The upcoming projects are looked forward to, and a source close to Aanand L Rai has shared some interesting facts.
A source close to Aanand L Rai shares, “There are multiple announcements that are being worked on simultaneously. Some big names of today’s time are already roped in, and the announcements are going to happen soon. Fans can expect some really exciting and interesting projects soon.”
With such a promising peek into what’s cooking, the excitement is already elevated, and everyone is now waiting for more updates. We can’t wait to hear more about what the outline of these stories is going to look like. Is it a real-life story, a murder mystery, a psychological thriller, love story or do you just wait and watch until the official announcement.
