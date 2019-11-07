You are here:

Color Out of Space trailer: A mysterious meteorite landing threatens Nicolas Cage's family

Nicolas Cage gets introduced to the madness-inducing world in the Color Out of Space trailer.

In an almost-cosmic horror genre, the trailer of director Richard Stanley's film depicts a family who shifts into the serene woods to escape the crazy city life. The film builds on HP Lovecraft's 1927 short story, The Colour Out of Space. The crux remains the same, where a meteorite hits a farm from outer space, and as a result, the flora and fauna begin to transform in the area, even affecting the people living there.

Cage portrays the role of Nathan Gardner, who is the head of this family that moved in. His children are shown to gradually give in to the changing circumstances, even to the extent they lose their minds.

Check out the trailer of Color Out of Space

The official synopsis of the film reads, “After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare.”

Penned by Stanley Scarlett Amaris, Color Out of Space co-stars Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, and Elliot Knight with Q'Orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong.

Color Out of Space is slated to hit theatres on 24 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 12:34:18 IST