Recently, actor Colin Woodell, who plays young Winston Scott (leading antagonist of The John Wick trilogy) said in a statement, “The Continental is a prequel story to the John Wick films, and if you have any familiarity with those films then you’ll know that this is a great introduction to the world. It’s about 30 to 40 years prior to when the films take place. We have all the producers from the films, so we have them overseeing and there is a really strict continuity to honour those and the style that they have in them. But what’s also wonderful is, this is the ‘70s, so it is going to be stylistically different.”

Albert Hughes, director and executive producer on The Continental

Fans will love The Continental ‘because like the Wick films, it’s a wild, fun ride and it’s unique, it’s colorful, it’s bold, it’s sonic, it has a cast of characters that you’re not going to find in normal movies because of the world that we’re in.

Yuko Shimizu, award-winning illustrator who worked on the fan-art

I’m a huge John Wick fan so being approached by Prime Video to collaborate on this project was truly an exciting opportunity. The Continental Hotel is such a vital part of the John Wick franchise, and so with this art I really wanted to showcase it as the main character of the story, as the show does so brilliantly and to hint at what’s to come for audiences. There’s danger, there’s intrigue, there’s drama – all things waiting for viewers to discover as they cross through The Continental’s doors and watch Winston’s origin story unfold.

Kirk Ward, executive producer and co-writer

I remember the day we did a camera test. Albert [Hughes] and I were looking through the monitor, like, ‘This guy is a movie star.’ And it’s those eyes. When you look at Ian McShane’s eyes, there’s this depth and sadness—there’s a big story in those eyes. It’s a tough thing for Colin because it’s big shoes to fill, right? How do you tell a story about a character that we know nothing about? But it just had to be Colin.