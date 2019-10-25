Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci confirmed for upcoming romantic film Supernova that has bagged multiple distribution deals

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci's romantic drama Supernova has bagged multiple early distribution deals within days of the cast and crew completing a six-week shoot in England’s idyllic Lake District, reports Variety.

The distribution rights of Supernova, which depicts the longtime couple on a road trip, has been picked up in UK (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Weltkino), Japan (Culture Entertainment), Benelux (Cineart), Taiwan (Catchplay), Penny Black (Airlines) and Scandinavia (Scanbox). The Bureau Sales will further try to sell the rights of Harry Macqueen’s second directorial at AFM next month, adds the report.

The publication also quotes the director on his take on Supernova, the script of which was also penned by Macqueen. He says, “Supernova is a deeply romantic, modern love story. It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in. It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

Firth, a veteran in English cinema, won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his performance as King George VI in The King’s Speech. His role in A Single Man also got him a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination. Tucci on the other hand, received an Academy nomination for his work in The Lovely Bones. Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada remain his most popular films to date.

Clémentine Hugot of The Bureau Sales states that certain factors like A-list actors, prominent producers, an 'elegant' script and the director's well-known penchant for mixing humour with emotions, have been crucial in getting the distribution deals.

