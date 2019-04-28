Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Limitless director Neil Burger's sci-fi thriller, Voyagers

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Colin Farrell has been tapped to lead Neil Burger's upcoming sci-fi thriller. Titled Voyagers, the outer space-set flick will also star Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Lily-Rose Depp , Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) and Kean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), reports Deadline.

Further, the makers are in negotiations with Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright, Kelvin Harrison, Chanté Adams and Madison Hu to join the ensemble cast.

The report describes the film as a story on space colonization, which goes haywire when the leader of the mission is killed under mysterious circumstances. The group of 30 children, who were chosen to find and repopulate a new planet, descend into anarchy as their primal, savage instincts take over. The film is being described as a science fiction take on the classic Lord of The Flies.

The production is supposed to commence in Romania in early June. It will be financed by Burger under his Nota Bene Productions banner along with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, Thunder Road.

Burger, who has previously helmed films including The Illusionist, Divergent and Limitless, will also write Voyagers. He recently directed Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart in The Upside, a remake of the French hit The Intouchables.

