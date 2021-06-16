Love Child is billed as a 'dark and hilarious twist' on the classic Oedipus.

The Lobster pair of Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz are set to collaborate again on another feature film.

The duo, who acted together in the Yorgos Lanthimos' 2015 directorial, will headline dark comedy Love Child from filmmaker Todd Solondz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Touted as a "dark and hilarious twist" on the classical Oedipus story, the story follows a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. But things go awry when a handsome stranger appears.

"This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas. It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker," Solondz, best known for 1995 feature Welcome to the Dollhouse, said.

"I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honoured to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well," he added.

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, who previously worked with the director on movies Happiness and Weiner-Dog, will produce the project alongside David Hinojosa of 2AM.

Weisz will next be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow and also make her foray into television with Amazon’s Dead Ringers, a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film.

Farrell will next star as DC villain Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman. He will also headline A24's sci-fi drama After Yang from filmmaker Kogonada.