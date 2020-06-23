Cole Sprouse denies sexual assault allegations against him, three Riverdale co-stars

American actor Cole Sprouse has denied sexual assault allegations levelled against him and some of his Riverdale co-stars.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old actor tweeted on late Sunday, "Earlier today myself and three other castmates were falsely accused of sexual offence by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it."

The former Disney star condemned any and all "false accusations" made, stating they do "tremendous damage" to victims of "actual assault."

Sprouse continued, "Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my castmates and me."

Earlier on Sunday, a woman came forward on Twitter and claimed Sprouse "became aggressive" when they got back to his room after a party at his New York University dorm.

Another woman came forward and made an accusation against Riverdale star KJ Apa, but the tweet was later removed as the account had been suspended.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 15:09:19 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.