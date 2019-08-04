Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Pradeep Sarkar to make his digital debut with AltBalaji webseries

Having mesmerised everyone with his big screen releases, film-maker and acclaimed director Pradeep Sarkar will make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Pradeep has helmed some path-breaking films like Parineeta, Mardaani, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey and most recently, Helicopter Eela. Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will feature actors Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal who will be playing the leads. Reportedly, the duo will be playing the role of chefs in the web series.

Check out the official announcement here

Talking about his most recent directorial venture, Pradeep Sarkar said, “I think web series gives the liberty of exploring interesting and exciting concepts. Telling a new story has always excited me. I decided to take up Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala because of human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. What really stood out on set was the fine acting prowess shown by Divyanka and Rajeev, that also allowed them to contribute to the storytelling process. I am sure the audiences will love it.”

While talking about prep session for the actors, Pradeep told in.com, “For the prep, we got real Chefs on board who trained Divyanka on the nitty-gritty of a cook working at a busy kitchen. She is a talented actress and is picking up the nuances really well.”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the series.

