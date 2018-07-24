Coke Studio Pakistan 11 promo features two transgender singers; Twitterati praise show's inclusivity

The new promo of Coke Studio Pakistan 11 is garnering praise for featuring two transgender singers, Naghma and Lucky. In a newly released promo, singers from all walks of life come together to render a reinterpretation of legendary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge'. The new version of the revolutionary nazm has been composed by Professor Asrar.

Apart from well-known music biggies like Abida Parveen, Momina Mustehsan, Ali Azmat, Gul Panra and Jawad Ahmad, the promo also introduces other musicians and ensembles who will be seen taking the stage in the upcoming season. A lot of these artists are aspiring musicians yet to get their big break and a handful of them are folk performers. The makers of the show are being commended for being inclusive and giving trans people a platform to present their art and excel.

Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza, the curators of the show, are also being credited with promoting equality among all genders at a time when the trans community struggles for basic rights in South Asia. Their decision to give more visibility to singers like Lucky and Naghma is being hailed as an important cultural awakening of sorts by the netizens.

Here's what some of them had to say:

Finally, some boss af trans women have made it to @cokestudio and oh my heart <3#cokestudio11 pic.twitter.com/x03o3Xc3jY — h (@HaadeaP) July 22, 2018

The Trans community has been a gateway for our culture since hundreds of years, and it’s great to see Coke Studio providing them the stage so they can showcase their music. #CokeStudio11 — Athena ✨ (@ManagingMankind) July 22, 2018

The coke studio 11 promo has children, trans women and so many Qawali groups from different parts of Pakistan i’m too happy pic.twitter.com/Ygkzrnj5WT — manahil (@manahiilll) July 22, 2018

Watch the promo here:

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:55 PM