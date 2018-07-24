You are here:

Coke Studio Pakistan 11 promo features two transgender singers; Twitterati praise show's inclusivity

FP Staff

Jul,24 2018 16:54:26 IST

The new promo of Coke Studio Pakistan 11 is garnering praise for featuring two transgender singers, Naghma and Lucky. In a newly released promo, singers from all walks of life come together to render a reinterpretation of legendary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge'. The new version of the revolutionary nazm has been composed by Professor Asrar.

Naghma and Lucky in the Pakistan Coke Studio 11 promo. YouTube

Apart from well-known music biggies like Abida Parveen, Momina Mustehsan, Ali Azmat, Gul Panra and Jawad Ahmad, the promo also introduces other musicians and ensembles who will be seen taking the stage in the upcoming season. A lot of these artists are aspiring musicians yet to get their big break and a handful of them are folk performers. The makers of the show are being commended for being inclusive and giving trans people a platform to present their art and excel.

Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza, the curators of the show, are also being credited with promoting equality among all genders at a time when the trans community struggles for basic rights in South Asia. Their decision to give more visibility to singers like Lucky and Naghma is being hailed as an important cultural awakening of sorts by the netizens.

Here's what some of them had to say:

Watch the promo here:

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:55 PM

tags: #Coke Studio #Coke Studio Pakistan 11 #LGBTQ #Momina Mustehsan #Transgender #TuneIn

