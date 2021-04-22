CODA, Sundance award-winning film, to release on Apple TV+ in August
Coda nabbed a record four awards at the festival: the special jury award for ensemble cast, the directing award, the audience award and the grand jury prize.
Apple Original Films announced today that the critically acclaimed, award-winning film CODA will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, 13 August.
Written and directed by Siân Heder (Tallulah, Little America), CODA was presented in the US Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on win four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.
Check out the announcement here
The Sundance hit, #CODA is coming to Apple TV+ on August 13. In this heartwarming tale, Ruby, the sole hearing member of her household, must decide between being the voice of her family or finding her own through music. pic.twitter.com/yTvXrc4Dfx
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 21, 2021
CODA stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, and Academy-Award winner Marlee Matlin.
CODA, a remake of the French film La Famille Belier, captures the internal struggle of 17-year-old Ruby (Jones), who helps her deaf parents and brother run the family’s fishing business but dreams of going to music school and pursuing a singing career. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
