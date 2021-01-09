Cobra teaser: Vikram plays mathematics genius in Tamil thriller; Irfan Pathan makes acting debut

The makers of Cobra are planning to wrap up the shooting by February.

The teaser of the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has released. The film marks the acting debut of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The action-packed thriller has music by AR Rahman.

Presented by 7 Screen Studio, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandraj, Robo Shankar, Mia George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindarajan in pivotal roles.

The teaser introduces Chiyaan Vikram as a mathematical genius who teaches children. However, it soon becomes apparent that there is more to his character than what meets the eye. Going by the teaser, it seems that he is an international fugitive who commits criminal acts using mathematical calculations.

It also appears that Irfan Pathan essays the role of an authority figure tasked with catching Vikram.

A report by The News Minute said that the cast and crew of Cobra have completed their shooting in Chennai and have now headed to Kolkata for filming a key schedule. The makers of the film are planning to wrap up the shooting by February this year.

The first look of Cobra, featuring Vikram in seven different avatars was released in February 2020 and went on to become an instant hit on the internet. According to rumours, he will be sporting more than 20 looks for the film.

According to a report in The Indian Express, this is not the first time Vikram has played a role that requires him to play multiple avatars. In Kandaswamy, the actor had played a similar character and even sported three distinctive looks for Anniyan.