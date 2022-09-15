Netflix's Cobra Kai, whose fifth season was recently released on Netflix, is a worthy successor to the legacy of The Karate Kid, arguably the most influential martial arts movie of all time.

In 2018, YouTube Premium (then known as YouTube Red) unveiled its first-ever piece of original programming: Cobra Kai, a nostalgia-steeped, self-aware sequel to the iconic Karate Kid film series. The show re-branded Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the villain from the first movie, The Karate Kid (1984), as more of an antihero than a villain. 34 years after his defeat to series protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) we meet the down-on-luck Johnny trying to re-open Cobra Kai, the infamous dojo he was a part of in his youth. This time, though, Johnny’s desire for personal redemption is also tied up with his wanting to help Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), a teenager with a single mom who’s being bullied at school (thereby recreating the Daniel LaRusso character’s situation from the first movie). Through the course of the constantly surprising first season, we see Lawrence and Daniel resurrect their old rivalry even as their children—Lawrence’s estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and LaRusso’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser)—also get embroiled in the drama, especially when Samantha begins to fall for Miguel.

Four years later, Cobra Kai has graduated from an unabashed nostalgia vehicle to one of the smartest, funniest and most entertaining teen shows going around. Its depth of characterization, empathetically written storylines and top-notch martial arts scenes are all on display in the recently released fifth season on Netflix. In this latest season, we see Johnny and Daniel joining forces to defeat an old enemy, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith, reprising his role) from The Karate Kid III, arguably the most brutal Cobra Kai sensei of them all, even more so than John Kreese (Martin Kove). Some other old ‘frenemies’ join the fray, too, most notably Chozen Toguchi, who was the main villain in The Karate Kid II which was set in Okinawa, Japan.

Cobra Kai is a show that knows how to deploy its nostalgia-lasers in a strategic manner, in small doses. The end of the first episode, for example, is a wonderfully executed montage sequence with the Alan Parsons Project soundtrack taking it to the next level, as Johnny agrees to teach Miguel. In Johnny’s speech, there’s a certain amount of frustration at the millennial tendency towards empathy and conflict resolution (“your pussy generation”) but there’s also a wholesome affirmation of old-school virtues like resilience and self-discipline.

“I’m going to be your sensei. I’m going to teach you the style of karate taught to me, a method of fighting your pussy generation desperately needs. I am not just gonna teach you how to conquer your fears, I’m going to teach you how to unleash the snake within you. Once you do that, it’ll be you the bullies fear. You’ll build strength, you’ll learn discipline. And when the time is right, you’ll strike back.”

The generation-clash angle between Johnny and Miguel also works because of the essence of Karate Kid from the very beginning: teen angst combined with cultural alienation. In their 2013 book The Films of John Avildsen: Rocky, The Karate Kid and Other Underdogs, Larry Powell and Tom Garrett write about how The Karate Kid was developed and greenlit by the producers based on what was proving to be a hit formula for the 1980s: the teen movie.

“If The Karate Kid sparked martial-arts popularity anew in the 1980s, it also took advantage of an existing ’80s cinematic movement: teen orientation. The teen movie was one of the most commercially viable genres at the time, starting with comedy hits like Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Valley Girl (1983). By the mid-80s, teen movies were still going strong, but they were being mixed with other genres, as Back to the Future did with science fiction.”

The Karate Kid’s influence on culture

When the producers of The Karate Kid (1984) were looking for a director for the project, the obvious choice was John G. Avildsen, the man who’d directed the Academy Award-winning Rocky with Sylvester Stallone. There were broad similarities in the plots of both movies: outsiders looking to prove themselves with their fighting capabilities, discovering personal growth alongside their enhanced combat skills. This is precisely why Avildsen was initially hesitant to take up the project. As Powell and Garrett write in their book, the one point of difference that would ultimately convince Avildsen to direct was the character of Kesuke Miyagi, portrayed by Pat Morita who was better known as a comedian in those days, especially because of his recurring role on the hit sitcom Happy Days.

“When the studio first pitched the movie to him, Avildsen scoffed at the idea of working on a movie called The Karate Kid. (“I could just hear people calling it The KaRocky Kid,” he said.) He had cause for concern. The movie has several plot similarities to Rocky: an unknown Italian-American underdog enters a fight, gets injured during the bout, but emerges a hero. The plots were so similar that critic Steven Greydanus described it as one of “the Rocky clones”. But The Karate Kid had different characters and a different underlying theme. Rocky was dominated by the title character: the dominating presence in The Karate Kid was a supporting character. The Karate Kid (Ralph Macchio) played second banana to his mentor Kesuke Miyagi, played by Pat Morita.”

Of course, once Morita was confirmed to play Mr Miyagi, he brought his own cinematic influences to Avildsen’s set and there was a fair bit of improvisation in the air.

“Once on the set, Morita seems to have had an influence on the script. The famous “catching flies with chopsticks” scene, for example, was inspired by a similar scene in Miyamoto Musashi kanketsuhen: kettˆo Ganryṷjima, a 1956 Japanese film directed by Hiroshi Inagaki. Morita made it such a memorable moment that 25 years later, when President Barack Obama caught and killed a fly during an interview, at least one commentator compared his feat to Morita’s chopstick scene, quoting Miyagi’s line: “Man who catch fly with chopstick accomplish anything.”

That last bit about President Obama’s ‘Miyagi moment’ is especially significant because over the last few decades, The Karate Kid has become a kind of metonym for the underdog story, and Obama’s rise to the White House was the first and the most popular underdog story of the 21st century. Today, the movie and especially Mr Miyagi’s many inspirational quotes are used in an array of scenarios: they’re used by corporate leaders, sports teams, self-help authors and, of course, martial arts practitioners. The emphasis, as always, is on self-discovery, unlocking previously dormant reserves of strength and energy within oneself.

The Karate Kid, in fact, was responsible for a wave of young Americans taking up martial arts lessons in the late 1980s. The climax of the movie, where Daniel LaRusso delivers the ‘crane kick’ that helps him win the tournament against Johnny Lawrence, is one of the most famous moments in film history. Kids in dojos across the land were recreating the moment, hoping for their own glory one of these days. The ‘crane kick’ pose, one-legged and biomechanically improbable, became the crown jewel, a sequence that would be alluded to again and again in future films. During the opening action sequence of The Matrix, for example, we see Trinity (Carrie Ann-Moss) delivering a crane kick much like Daniel did.

The actors involved in the original movies soon became indistinguishable from the role that would define them. In fact, Cobra Kai was inspired partially from Ralph Macchio and William Zabka’s cameos as themselves on How I Met Your Mother, in an episode that was littered with Karate Kid allusions. Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) insists that it was Zabka’s character Johnny Lawrence who was the real hero of The Karate Kid, not Daniel LaRusso, an assertion that earns him laughs of derision from his friends. But ultimately, this joke was the seed of Cobra Kai, a show that rehabilitates Johnny Lawrence most effectively and, dare I say it, with a lightness of touch absent from far more fancied comedy dramas.

Cobra Kai has now completed five seasons and even more impressively, it has kept on upping its game throughout. Season 2 was the breakout, in my opinion, and since then the show’s writers and its talented cast have delivered something truly special each time. This is an era that is over-saturated with I.P. (intellectual property)-led projects, it has to be said. Audiences can get fatigued—or worse, lose their connection with the franchise entirely—if a sequel, prequel or spinoff strays too far from the spirit of the original. Given these constraints, it’s remarkable how much Cobra Kai has achieved and it shows no signs of fatigue or slowing down. Long may its reign continue.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based independent writer and journalist, currently working on a book of essays on Indian comics and graphic novels.

