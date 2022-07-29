The line-up for the film festival includes Saturday Night Fever, Belle De Jour, Jojo Rabbit, and Amour.

As the world resumes normalcy after a long span of struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic and its multiple variants, there is good news for cinema lovers in the capital. Navrasa Duende, an arts and entertainment venture committed to facilitating the convergence of global art forms in one place, is set to return with the much-awaited 5th edition of the Navrasa Duende World Film Festival. The cinematic feast will be a 2-day affair and is slated to be held on 30th and 31st July at M. L. Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francais de Delhi, Lodhi Estate.

The festival will feature a hand-picked selection of films that have made an indelible print on Global Pop Culture. With timeless classics like Saturday Night Fever (1977) by John Badham, Belle Du Jour (1967) by Luis Buñuel, the event will also showcase modern cinematic triumphs such as Amour (2012) by Michael Haneke, and Jojo Rabbit (2019) by Taika Waititi.

One-of-its-kind film festival, Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival purposes to expose a larger Indian audience to the best of World Cinema and aims to assist film enthusiasts across all age groups to share their movie-watching experience with prominent movie connoisseurs. The Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival is a not-for-profit edition which will be attended by an elite gathering comprising Navrasa Duende Movie Club members, special guests, film critics, cinephiles and media. The movie screenings will be held every quarter, covering world cinema in a span of two days and will also facilitate frequent interaction amongst the attendees.

The predominant theme for the 5th edition of the Navrasa World Film Festival is the amalgamation of timeless classics and new-age cinema. Like its predecessors, the event will explore the best of World Cinema with a range of spellbinding films that are promised to move and engage audiences at various levels. The Film festival will witness a cheerful and exuberant start as the community of film connoisseurs will be treated to feel-good works such as Saturday Night Fever and Jojo Rabbit. Complementing these two award-winning cult films are two French classics, Belle de Jour and Amour.

While Saturday Night Fever delves on the desire of Brooklyn’s youth to escape their current life for a better future, where dancing on Saturday nights is their only respite, Belle de Jour showcases a woman’s desires and underlines the fact how even though they may lead a different life, their inner desires are their own. The refreshing Jojo Rabbit is a coming of age satire about Nazism and blind patriotism through the eyes of young German boy while Amour is a touching exploration on life, old ages, love and relationships.

Speaking on the event, Arundhati Sen Verma, Festival Director, Navrasa Duende, said, “Through this cinematic extravaganza, we not only wish to celebrate the best of life and cinema but also the gradual shift to normalcy and social life that was tabooed during the pandemic days. We are back after a span of almost 2 years and we understand that expectations are high this time. The event will feature an extensive line-up of some of the best cinema made by acclaimed auteurs of both the past and present and will continue to focus on underlying themes such as love, devotion, sacrifice, youth, service, and even darker shades like blind nationalism and its ramifications. Moving beyond the predictable fare dished out by the Hindi and American industries, the main motive of the film festival is to expose Indian audiences to World Cinema and all that it offers. We are confident that the event will garner a stupendous reception from cinema lovers across the city.”

About Navrasa Duende:

Navrasa Duende is a venture in the realm of arts and entertainment. The organisation has its roots in its founder’s strong belief in promoting the performing arts of all genres, including modern, traditional, and popular works from India and around the world. The company endeavours to create, manage, and promote unique productions of live entertainment across countries in a wholesome way, covering music, dance, theatre, cinema, visual arts, literature, and tourism, sometimes blending multiple genres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.