FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 20:06:46 IST

Recently at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Walt Disney Studios revealed plans to release follow-up films to many of Fox's popular franchises. Planet of the Apes, Alien, James Cameron's Avatar and Kingsman are among the many Fox titles that will soon have follow-ups.

CinemaCon: Disney teases new Planet of the Apes, Alien, Kingsman films following merger with Fox

Taron Egerton in Kingsman: The Golden Circle

CBR.com writes that Maze Runner, based on James Dashner's novels, will also have more installments.

At CinemaCon, Disney demonstrated that 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight and Blue Sky Studios, the new brands under the studio were all under one umbrella. Screen Rant observes that while Disney has, over the years, released mostly family-friendly films, Fox has produced many R-rated features like Deadpool, Alien and Predator.

Disney chairman Alan Horn shared future plans following the merger. Emma Watts, the vice chair of 20th Century Fox Film, also made her own remarks.

“We’ve stood on this stage as competitors for many year so it’s a bit of a shock to be here as colleagues,” Watts said. “But we’re excited to be part of this incredible team.”

She added that although there are great changes happening in the industry, the formula for making a good movie remains the same, and now she’ll be able to do so with the “vast resources” of Disney.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 20:06:46 IST

