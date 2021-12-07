Cinema stars descend on Saudi Arabia's first Red Sea International Film Festival
Check out photos of celebrities who will be gracing the Saudi Arabia's first Red Sea International Film Festival from 6 to 15 December.
Saudi actress Fay Fouad walks on the red carpet of the opening of the first edition of the Red Sea film festival in the Saudi city of Jeddah, on 6 December, 2021. (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / Red Sea Film Festival)
Russian TV celebrity Victoria Lopyreva at Red Sea film festival.
Tunisian actress Hind Sabri reaches the event.
Portuguese model Sara Sampaio poses with Red Sea Film Festival Chairman Mohammed al Turki on the red carpet.
Egyptian actress Leila Eloui arrives at the event. Less than four years after lifting a ban on cinemas, Saudi Arabia rolled out the red carpet in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for celebrities descending on the kingdom's first major film festival.
also read
Heavy price of Yemen's seven-year war: 233,000 dead, 20.7 million displaced and counting
The conflict between the Houthi insurgents and the Saudi-led alliance has caused the world's worst humanitarian disaster and an economy close to collapse
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on pole as Max Verstappen hits wall in 'terrible' crash
For Hamilton, who has cut Verstappen's championship lead with successive wins in Brazil and Qatar, it was a fifth pole of the season and 103rd of his career.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton dominates practice ahead of key title weekend
Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas clocked the day's second quickest time of 1min 29.079secs, just 0.61secs behind Hamilton.