The legendary Amitabh Bachchan pulls a Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 style high kick

Tiger Shroff finds a fan in cinema superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2!

Tiger Shroff, the country's youngest and most successful action star, has made such an indelible mark on the action genre that even a cinema great like Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges his influence.

The renowned celebrity took to social media to try and imitate a move that Tiger Shroff is known for, sharing the photographs with his admirers.

Amitabh Bachchan with his signature sense of humour even mentioned, “ Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’.😧😧”

On seeing this, Tiger Shroff overwhelmed with the gesture thanked Mr Bachchan and expressed his joy at the superstar’s kind words saying,“ Ok..had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me🙈😭 on a serious note sir if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing.”

