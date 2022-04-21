Cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan inspired by Tiger Shroff’s action moves in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2
The legendary Amitabh Bachchan pulls a Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 style high kick
Tiger Shroff finds a fan in cinema superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2!
Tiger Shroff, the country's youngest and most successful action star, has made such an indelible mark on the action genre that even a cinema great like Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges his influence.
The renowned celebrity took to social media to try and imitate a move that Tiger Shroff is known for, sharing the photographs with his admirers.
Amitabh Bachchan with his signature sense of humour even mentioned, “ Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’.😧😧”
On seeing this, Tiger Shroff overwhelmed with the gesture thanked Mr Bachchan and expressed his joy at the superstar’s kind words saying,“ Ok..had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me🙈😭 on a serious note sir if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing.”
View this post on Instagram
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra to host IIFA 2022
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra will host the IIFA Rocks at the 22nd edition of the awards.
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon spotted hugging each other at the airport
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were spotted hugging each other at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Mauritius.
Jersey postponed the release to avoid a clash with KGF Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor reacts
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey set up a new release date. The film will now premiere in cinemas on 22 April instead of 14 April.