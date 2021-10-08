Attack of the Hollywood Cliches, a new Netflix documentary, mocks the cliches that cinema is riddled with. But let's face this: What is more clichéd right now than the nine-to-six, backbreaking, laptop-hugging jobs most people streaming this documentary are doing?

Devil’s Advocate is a rolling column that sees the world differently and argues for unpopular opinions of the day. This column, the writer acknowledges, can also be viewed as a race to get yourself cancelled. But like pineapple on pizza, he is willing to see the lighter side of it.

George Lucas, who kickstarted the Hollywood blockbuster genre, once said of clichés "They are clichés because they work." The fact that Lucas never made anything meaningful after Star Wars is kind of ironic, and yet it points to the effectiveness of a trick, even if it is used just once.

Cliches are as derided as they are celebrated. Cinema is on some level a potpourri of clichés, a business that thrives on the redundancy of what is known as established – kind of the core of every superhero film that make studios a gazillion dollars.

A new Netflix documentary, Attack of the Hollywood Cliches, goes all out to neuter cinema, for this idiomatic repetition that if you look at it closely, is also what the industry kind of built its identity on. The hour-long documentary, hosted/narrated by Rob Lowe, takes us through the many narratives and cinematic clichés Hollywood has given birth to. From ‘the white saviour’ to the ‘manic pixie girl,' ‘jump scares’ to the ‘Smurfette principle,’ Lowe glides through the most basic and hackneyed tropes the film industry has milked and made money off of over the years.

Most of these observations are inessential barbs that do nothing other than point to something obvious, like the tendency of a right-hander to do everything with his right hand.

Some insightful commentary on gender and race aside, this is mostly an hour of jingoistic fluff that has no value except for the fact that it is on Netflix.

To say that cinema is clichéd is like saying darkness does not have as many shades as I would like, or why is ketchup always red. An hour’s worth of ridicule, which if I am honest, is eminently watchable, amounts to nothing more than trash talk for the sake of spending time – kind of the whole point of streaming in the first place.

Firstly, let us acknowledge it is brave to put out a documentary that mocks the industry it has germinated out of, with specificity mind you. Try any of it here in Bollywood and you will not see the insides of a studio or an award you did not even know you were eligible for. The Hindi film industry, with its maniacal heights of worship and godly conduct, does not allow criticism, let alone clearly articulated ridicule.

But this is where my appreciation for the documentary ends, for it is too simplistic to reject a ‘formula’ just because it works and is used repeatedly. Like science, the application of art can also strive towards a form of universality. Because of a component subjectivity, it will not ever get there, but nobody should prohibit art from aspiring to be popular and 'well-liked.' Popularity, for that matter, does not automatically negate anyone’s claim on being an artist. It is trendy and elitist to think otherwise.

Consequently, anything that is popular will eventually become a cliché. Cinema is ought to baffle and exaggerate, hide and reveal, show and tell on its own terms. That is the whole point of watching cinema, to be suspended by the probabilities without having to analyse the possibilities.

Look at it from another direction: What is more clichéd right now than the nine-to-six, backbreaking, laptop-hugging jobs most people streaming this documentary are doing? Would they rather watch something ridiculously disproportionate to the lack of thrill and mystery in their own lives or the droll of a mirror that sucks whatever enthusiasm they have left to get out of bed in the morning? Most people are struggling to take the walk to the neighbourhood dairy to get a fresh packet of milk. They will make today’s tea with milk powder instead. No wonder then, that they want to forget themselves for a while and their hesitant and self-doubting selves to the affirmative, and an encouraging world of cinema.

None of us are ever going to be James Bond, but it sure feels satisfying that someone can and kind of, is.

None of this is to say cinema does not get a few things wrong. Bollywood is a hotbed of stereotyping – dark means poor, drinking means immoral, and so on. But these tropes have existed because they merely reflected social constructs of the time. Things are obviously changing, but let us not demand our cinema to reflect only our underwhelming realities. At which point one must question, just how many realities can cinema reflect anyway? You are a cliché to at least one person on this planet – for your sake, I hope it is not your partner.

Naturally, we wish to see our aspirations, our fantasies reflected in cinema, because let us be honest, life simply is not as kind or accommodating. So what if cinema spoils us a little in the process, is that not the point?

Manik Sharma writes on art and culture, cinema, books, and everything in between.