The first look images of Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine from Sony's retelling of Cinderella have been released. In the musical film, Cabello will be seen as the classic princess while Galitzine is playing Prince Robert. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cinderella is skipping its theatrical release and will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant recently acquired the movie from Sony and released the first look pictures on Twitter on Friday, 14 May.

In the post, Amazon also announced that the film will start streaming in September, however, the date has not been revealed yet. In one picture, Cabello is seen as Cinderella before her transformation while the second picture shows her sharing a romantic moment with the prince (Galitzine), likely at the ball.

Hear ye, hear ye! Your first look at Cinderella starring real life princess @Camila_Cabello and prince @nickgalitzine has arrived. Coming to Prime Video September 2021. pic.twitter.com/4CDZ7fFAxr — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 13, 2021

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella marks the acting debut of Cabello and also stars Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney, Maddie Baillio, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, James Corden, Charlotte Spencer, and Romesh Ranganathan in important roles.

A modern take on the fairytale, Cinderella is produced by James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, Leo Pearlman, and Shannon McIntosh. While Josephine Rose and Louise Rosner are the executive producers.

Before the acquisition by Amazon, Sony was hoping to release Cinderella in the theatres at the beginning of 2021, however, the film got delayed due to the pandemic.