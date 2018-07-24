'Chull' singer Fazilpuria and Jyotica Tangri release new single Gori Ghani produced by Rossh

‘Gori Ghani’ is the latest offering by Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria and Bollywood playback singer Jyotica Tangri.

Penned and produced by Rossh, the track was released with an accompanying video on Zee Music Company.

Rahul Yadav, who goes by the name of Fazilpuria, rose to fame with his 2014 collaboration with Badshah titled 'Chull.' The song was later recreated by Amaal Mallik for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921) starring Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt.

“I am promoting Haryanvi music in Bollywood. Even in my upcoming projects, be it with any Punjabi singer or any other, my part in the song will always remain in Haryanvi. I will sing in Haryanvi for as long as I work because I want to bring my language onto a bigger and stronger level,” said Fazilpuria in an interview with Hindustan Times. His stage name has been derived from his hometown Fazilpur, a village near Gurgaon in Haryana.

Jyotica Tangri appeared on the singing competition The Voice, judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Shaan and Himesh Reshammiya. She debuted as a playback singer in Ajay K Pannalal's 2017 romantic comedy film, Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. She won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2018 for 'Pallo Latke' from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 15:58 PM