Chuck McCann, popular comedian and voice-actor for shows like Garfield, Ducktales, passes away aged 83

Los Angeles: Chuck McCann, the zany comic who hosted a children’s television show in the 1960s before branching out as a character actor in films and TV, died Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 83.

McCann died on * April of congestive heart failure in a Los Angeles hospital, according to his publicist Edward Lozzi.

McCann was born on 2 September, 1934 in Brooklyn. He became a household name in New York when he took over a variety show, entertaining a generation of children with light-hearted humor and puppets.

In 1968, McCann appeared in his first major film, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. He expanded his work into animation acting and created the voice of Sonny the Cuckoo Bird, who cried “I’m cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!” in commercials for General Mills.

He moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and made guest appearances on shows including Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza, and Columbo.

McCann was a prolific voice actor, lending his voice to characters such as Mayor Grafton on The Garfield Show, Ducksworth in DuckTales: Remastered, and Heff Heffalump in Disney’s The New Adventures of Winnie The Pooh.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Fanning, and two daughters.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 12:39 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 12:39 PM