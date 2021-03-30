Christopher Nolan's Tenet to release on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March
Tenet will hit Amazon Prime Video in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 31 March.
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The film will hit the streaming platform in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs on Wednesday, Amazon said in a press release.
Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.
Tenet marked Kapadia's Hollywood debut.
The Warner Bros film, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Grossing over $363 million worldwide, Tenet released in India in December 2020.
The film is currently nominated for two Oscars — best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in production design — at the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held on 25 April.
