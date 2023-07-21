Christopher Nolan’s biological thriller Oppenheimer reached the cinema halls today, 21 July. With Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the project further stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid as primary cast. The movie is a cinematic adaptation of J Robert Oppenheimer’s life, an American physicist who is known for his historic contributions to science. After watching the movie, one of the Instagram handles shared a video trying to explain Oppenheimer within 10 seconds. Three men dressed formally gave us a clue about what the film feels like before and after the explosion.

The Barbenheimer memes

The Hollywood drama is clashing at the box office with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie. Since the last couple of weeks, both movies have been the talk of the town. Not just that, a few social media users took it a notch higher and came up with creative memes with the hashtag Barbenheimer.

One of the Twitter users compiled the posters of both the movie and wrote, “Had to fix the poster bc Shin Kamen Rider drops on Prime Video the same day as Barbie and Oppenheimer.”

Had to fix the poster bc Shin Kamen Rider drops on Prime Video the same day as Barbie and Oppenheimer. https://t.co/meevZLIJpl pic.twitter.com/Y5Gks1950Z — A Nerd Named Mark (@ANerdNamedMark) July 11, 2023

Another Twitterwatti went a step ahead and showed us what it would be like if Oppenheimer & Barbie were a couple, “I have seen way too many Oppenheimer & Barbie posts and now my stupid brain is associating them as a couple wtf (The worst thing is I like it. A lot.)”

I have seen way too many Oppenheimer & Barbie post and now my stupid brain is associating them as a couple wtf

(The worst thing is I like it. A lot. )#Oppenheimer #Barbie #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/5qOaUBYC2f — 叔✦SSL (@suksukloong) July 12, 2023

Another meme showed the Barbie house exploding like in the Oppenheimer.

whoever made this is insane 😂 pic.twitter.com/mJdw36JIJz — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) June 28, 2023

Social media is flooded with similar interesting memes surrounding both movies.

About Oppenheimer

For the unversed, J. Robert Oppenheimer played an integral part in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.

Financed by Syncopy Inc in association with Atlas Entertainment, the venture features music scored by Ludwig Göransson. Hoyte van Hoytema is on board the team as the cinematographer, whereas Jennifer Lame has taken care of the editing.

Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh are a part of the film’s ancillary cast. Before its theatrical release, Oppenheimer premiered at Le Grand Rexin Paris on 11 July.