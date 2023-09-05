Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer released worldwide on July 21 and clashed at the box-office with Barbie and also had to face the monster called Mission Impossible: 7 that came out two weeks prior. It was also given a R- rating for its content and yet, it turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the ticket windows. Reports say it has zoomed past $ 850 million so far and could achieve the gigantic figure of $ 1 billion too.

Oppenheimer in Korea

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer‘ had opened to huge numbers in Korea last month. It had reportedly raked in over $4.3 million on its opening day in the region.

The biographical drama based on the life of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has garnered praises for its screenplay, direction, camerawork, soundtrack and impeccable performances of the ensemble.

While the film continues to rake in moolah across the globe, in a recent interview with The New York Times, the director revealed that there was a line, which was tweaked at the last minute and surprised everyone on the set when it made it to the final cut.

In a scene, where Oppenheimer is in a crucial meeting with the U.S. Secretary of War, Henry Stimson and other government officials, where they decide on which part of Japan they need to drop bombs. Followed by a scene, where Henry says they should avoid Kyoto as it is a place he and his wife went on a honeymoon.

“There’s a moment where James Remar… He kept talking to me about how he learned that Stimson and his wife had honeymooned in Kyoto. That was one of the reasons that Stimson took Kyoto off the list to be bombed. I had him crossing the city off the list because of its cultural significance, but I’m like, ‘Just add that.’ It’s a fantastically exciting moment where no one in the room knows how to react,” said Nolan.