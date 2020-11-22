Christopher Nolan's espionage-thriller to finally release in India on 4 December

Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release in August since the pandemic shut down cinemas worldwide in March.

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on 4 December.

The official page of Warner Bros India shared a video of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film, announcing the release date on Twitter.

"The wait is finally over. I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on 4 December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project," Kapadia said.

The 63-year-old actor features in Tenet along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. Kapadia said the film will be best enjoyed on the big screen thanks to its visual scale and grandeur.

Tenet is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk.

October saw the government give its green signal for cinemas to reopen in a new COVID-19 normal defined by rigorous dos and don’ts. Other major December Hollywood releases include Greenland (4 December) The Personal History of David Copperfield (11 December), The Croods: A New Age (23 December), and Wonder Woman: 1984 (25 December).

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)