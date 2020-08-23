Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros had to change Tenet title design to avoid clash with bicycle company's logo
Christopher Nolan had written to the bicycle company's owner and requested to use his original logo.
Warner Bros, the production house behind Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller Tenet had to switch the title design of the film after similarities were found with the logo of a bicycle company from Washington DC in the US.
According to The Playlist, Tenet's owner Tyler Deschaine, who launched his brand in 2018, had taken to to Instagram in December last year to say that he had not plagiarised the logo from Nolan. The initial design of the film's logo featured the second "E" and "T" of the Tenet inverted, just like Deschaine's brand, alluding to the time inversion in the story.
Here is Deschaine's post
View this post on Instagram
// : . . . . ’ . • ORIGINAL POST FROM 2019 -> No, despite the striking similarities, we are not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe Nolan was inspired by our branding; regardless the apparent negligence is frustrating to say the least. Thank you to all the people that have reached out in support of Tenet (the bike brand). When we became aware of this, our biggest fear was that many of our peers who haven’t heard of Tenet (the bike brand, shit this is going to get old quick) might think WE stole the logo from Nolan, when in reality, we launched long before this movie was announced. If you would like to share this post to help spread the word, it would be greatly appreciated. I’m sure one day we’ll all look back on this and shake our heads in disbelief. #supportriderowned #damntheman
Later in an interview with a biking magazine, Deschaine had spoken about his fears of being sued by Warner Bros for the resemblance. Following this Nolan sent him a letter asking permission to use the design.
"I guess lightning can strike twice, and obviously I understand that you would not want anyone thinking that you had been inspired by our movie’s title treatment - feel free to quote me in shooting such misunderstandings down. I love our logo so I hope you won’t feel this is necessary, but if you like, I can stop using it since it seems you went public with yours first," said the letter.
However, Deschaine must have not relented to Nolan's request as the film now has a different logo.
Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film is set to arrive in more than 70 countries on Wednesday, 26 August. The $200 million thriller will open in the US about a week later on Thursday, 3 September.
