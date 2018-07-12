You are here:

Christina Applegate will return to small screen after six years with Netflix's comedy series Dead To Me

Christina Applegate is returning to the small screen after a six-year gap to star in Netflix's comedy series, Dead to Me.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 46-year-old actor will play Jen, a tightly wound widow with a dark sense of humour who does not want to deal with her anger issues.

The series is said to follow a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen as she struggles to cope in the months following husband's death in a hit and run and a free spirit with a shocking secret, the report said.

The streaming giant has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which Applegate will executive produce.

The series comes from 2 Broke Girls writer Liz Feldman, and Will Ferrell and Adam McKay's Gloria Sanchez Productions. Dead To Me marks Applegate's collaboration with Ferrell and McKay following the Anchorman franchise.

According to Deadline, the series will reportedly be a funny version of Big Little Lies.

Applegate's last regular TV appearance was Up All Night, which ran for a year till 2011. She has also headlined Samantha Who? on ABC and has featured in Bad Moms, Anchorman and Married... With Children.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 17:33 PM