Christina Applegate says she has multiple sclerosis: It’s been a strange journey
Christina Applegate, on Twitter, shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.
Emmy winner Christina Applegate says she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months ago.
"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday. Calling it a "strange journey", Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.
Here are her tweets
Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.
— christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021
As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo
— christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021
Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure yet for this condition, but many people are able to manage their symptoms after diagnosis.
The actor, who stars in Netflix's dark tragicomedy series Dead to Me, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer on 3 August, 2008.
Later in the month, it was announced that Applegate was cancer-free after a double mastectomy, though cancer was found in only one breast.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill, known for hits like Legs, Gimme All Your Lovin, passes away aged 72
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Dusty Hill died in his sleep.
Mumbai court rejects Raj Kundra's bail plea in pornography case
On Tuesday, a magistrate's court in Mumbai had remanded Raj Kundra in judicial custody for 14 days.
Prison Break star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis on Instagram
Wentworth Miller says he'll be 're-examining 5 decades of lived experience' through a new lens.