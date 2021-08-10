Christina Applegate, on Twitter, shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.

Emmy winner Christina Applegate says she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months ago.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday. Calling it a "strange journey", Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.

Here are her tweets

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure yet for this condition, but many people are able to manage their symptoms after diagnosis.

The actor, who stars in Netflix's dark tragicomedy series Dead to Me, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer on 3 August, 2008.

Later in the month, it was announced that Applegate was cancer-free after a double mastectomy, though cancer was found in only one breast.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)