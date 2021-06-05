Chrissy Teigen's role will be recast on the show, a spokesperson for Never Have I Ever has confirmed.

American TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen will not be doing the voiceover for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. According to a report in Variety, the development comes after it was revealed that Teigen was involved in bullying of American model Courtney Stodden. The cookbook author was to do the voiceover for a season two episode of the series. A spokesperson said that there would be recasting for the voiceover.

The publication reports that Stodden had recently revealed that Teigen was involved in her online bullying. After Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when he was 60 years old, Teigen had sent tauntful messages to Stodden, who was 16 years old then. The bullying messages included “I can’t wait for you to die.”

Deadline reports that a spokesperson for the show said that it was Teigen who decided to step away from the voice role in Never Have I Ever. Teigen had posted a long apology thread on her Twitter account on 13 May after Stodden had accused her of bullying. Since then, there have been no updates on the account.

According to a report in Fox News, American reality TV star Farrah Abraham has called Teigen an ‘unfit person to live in the society.’ This comes after it was revealed that Teigen had used derogatory terms for Abraham as well on Twitter. The Teen Mom star said that she has not received an apology from Teigen so far.

There was another tweet about Lindsay Lohan from 2011 where Teigen had encouraged the actor to harm herself. Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan reacted to the tweet recently when it surfaced again.

The 35-year-old model has been a judge on the Bring the Funny, a comedy competition series. Married to John Legend, Teigen is the mother of two kids.

She last played the voice of the character Hailey Posey in the animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines which was released in April 2021.