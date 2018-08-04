Chris Rock to play African-American patriarch in Fargo season 4, set in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Chris Rock will feature in the fourth season of popular FX series Fargo.

FX Networks chief executive John Landgraf made the announcement during the Television Critics Association press tour event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The four season will be set in the 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, and follows two criminal syndicates — one Italian and other African-American — who have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.

The 53-year-old actor will play the head of an African-American family who surrenders his oldest boy to his enemy to keep an uneasy peace and rears his enemy's son instead.

"I'm a fan of Fargo and I can't wait to work with Noah," said Rock.

Series creator Noah Hawley will once again serve as the showrunner, writer and director for the new season. Season four will narrate a story of immigration and assimilation, depicted the lengths which people go to for money.

Rock was last seen alongside Adam Sandler for Netflix's The Week Of. He also wrote, directed and starred in two other films — I Think I Love My Wife and Head of State.

Production on Fargo season four will begin in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 16:33 PM