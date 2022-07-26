Chris Rock joked about getting slapped by Will Smith at Oscars 2022, during a stand-up show with Kevin Hart.

Chris Rock is going the conventional comic route and using his suffering to make a hilarious stand-up performance! The 57-year-old comedian-actor addressed Will Smith shockingly slapping him at the Oscars 2022 while co-headlining a show with Kevin Hart. In the midst of Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia diagnosis, Chris made a joke about her bald head, which led to the altercation.

The Oscar winner stormed the stage as a result, hitting Rock and then verbally abusing him saying, "Keep my wife's name out your f*****g mouth."

During his stand-up show, Chris spoke about cancel culture and joked saying, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face." Additionally, Chris referred to the 53-year-old actor as "Suge Smith," which might be connected to the incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Later on, during a sketch, Chris Rock said, "I'm not a victim, motherf****r. Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf****r. But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day ... I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Hart gave an update on how Will Smith is doing since the infamous Oscars slap controversy: "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after."

