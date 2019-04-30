Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Chris Pratt posts 'really illegal' video from the sets of Avengers: Endgame

Only few days after the grand release of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt has shared a video from the sets of the film. In the video, which Pratt appears to have taken sneakily, we see Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr, and Chris Evans. Pratt even jokes that he might get into trouble for the "really illegal video." Pratt plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Guardians of The Galaxy and other MCU films.

(Spoiler ahead) Emilia Clarke pens emotional tribute for Ian Glen aka Game of Thrones' Ser Jorah Mormont

The Long Night in the Game of Thrones season 8 came to an end with the third episode. While it features few of the most satisfying moments in the series, it also saw devastating deaths of fan-favourite characters. Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen in the show, posted a heartbreaking tribute for her co-star, Iain Glen. Quoting Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best', Emilia thanked Dany's closest aide and friend, Ser Jorah Mormont for protecting his queen to death.

Main Hoon Na completes 15 years; Farah Khan posts throwback picture from film's set

The joyride that was/is Main Hoon Na..#15yrsofMainHoonNa

View this post on Instagram Eternally grateful♥️ @iamsrk #15yrsofmainhoonna A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Apr 29, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

Farah Khan made a breakthrough debut as a director with the 2004 action-comedy Main Hoon Na. Fifteen years after its release, she shared a still from the film's set where she is seen holding the clapboard. She also thanked Shah Rukh Khan in another post, writing that she is "eternally grateful" to the superstar.

Alia Bhatt misses madness at Isha Ambani's house 'by minutes', writes Priyanka Chopra

Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls nights!❤️💋 @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently is India to reportedly attend the wedding of her brother Siddharth, shared a picture featuring Parineeti Chopra and Isha Ambani. Thanking Isha for hosting the ice-cream making party, Priyanka lamented that Alia missed the get-together by minutes.

Lily J Collins and Nicholas Hoult attend London premiere of Tolkien

View this post on Instagram What are you Tolkien about? A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Apr 29, 2019 at 5:21pm PDT

Lilly J Collins and Nicholas Hoult attended the London premiere of Tolkien, the biopic on author JRR Tolkien. Hoult plays the iconic author of Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit whereas Collins features as Edith Bratt, his wife and muse, who famously influenced Middle Earth characters like Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Evenstar. Ahead of its US release on 10 May, Collins posted pictures from the premiere.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 17:39:54 IST

