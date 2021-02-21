Chris Noth's Big will reportedly not make a comeback in HBO Max Sex and the City reboot

Chris Noth, who played Big the love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, will not be returning for its HBO Max reboot And Just Like That, according to tabloid Page Six.

The upcoming show will consist of 10 episodes and feature Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). Kim Cattrall, who played sexually liberated publicist Samantha Jones, will also not be seen in the revival.

Page Six also said that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband Steve may also not star in the series. However, a representative said he is still in talks with the makers.

While the initial show announcement made no mention of Cattrall's absence from the cast, HBO content chief Casey Bloys recently told IndieWire, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50."

The original Sex and the City, which HBO described as "groundbreaking" in its statement, was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell's eponymous 1997 book. It premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons.

The show was also made into two movies that came out in 2008 and 2010. A prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, premiered on the CW in 2013 and ran for two seasons.