Chris Hemsworth, not Natalie Portman, will be the main star of Thor: Love And Thunder, confirms Taika Waititi

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed Chris Hemsworth will continue to topline the upcoming fourth movie in the Thor franchise.

At July's San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Natalie Portman, who plays scientist Jane Foster in the franchise, is set to return and get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc in the new film.

Asked who the star of Love and Thunder was, Waititi told MTV News, "It's Chris. It's a Thor film. He is Thor, it's a Thor film. She's (Portman) in it."

During the panel discussion at comic con, Waititi had said, "That storyline is incredible is full emotion, love, and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor."

Also featuring Tessa Thompson, Thor: Love And Thunder is scheduled to release on 5 November, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 13:18:55 IST