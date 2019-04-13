Chris Hemsworth joins Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot: Stoked to be part of the film

Earlier this year, Kevin Smith has announced that he held a “pre-pre-production” meeting with Jay Mewes and producer Jordan Monsanto for a Jay and Silent Bob reboot. A new development to the story is that Chris Hemsworth has been roped in to star in the reboot.

Chris took to social media to announce the news and posted pictures along with Kevin and shared his excitement.

However, not much has been revealed about Hemsworth's character in the film.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be helmed by Kevin Smith, who will also be acting in the film. It is intended to be the eighth movie in the 'View Askewniverse', a fictional universe created by Kevin Smith.

Jay and Silent Bob, are characters in the View Askewniverse, where Kevin plays Silent Bob while Jay is played by Jason Mewes. The film is being produced under View Askewniverse Productions.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is reportedly a sequel to the 2001 film Jay and Silent Strike Back.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 15:22:19 IST

